Canada imposes sanctions on 22 senior Belarusian officials - statement

Ismail Shakil Reuters
Canada said on Thursday it was imposing sanctions on 22 senior officials of Belarus's Department of Defence for supporting Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Just as Canada is imposing severe sanctions on the Russian regime, Belarusian leadership must also be held accountable for enabling and supporting Vladimir Putin's unprovoked attacks," Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement. "We will not hesitate to take further action."

