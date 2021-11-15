Canada imposes sanctions on 11 people in Nicaragua

US Markets

Ismail Shakil Reuters
Canada on Monday imposed sanctions on 11 individuals in response to what it described as ongoing human rights violations in Nicaragua.

"We stand with the people of Nicaragua in their aspirations for a more peaceful, just and democratic future", Melanie Joly, Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs, said in a statement.

Many countries have denounced Nicaragua's presidential election as a sham, citing President Daniel Ortega's unstinting suppression of his opponents.

