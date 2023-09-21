Canada imposes sanctions against members of Haiti's economic elite

OTTAWA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Canada is imposing additional sanctions against members of Haiti's economic elite in response to acts of corruption that are fueling the country's humanitarian and security crisis, Canada's foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The sanctions target businessmen Marc Antoine Acra, Carl Braun and Jean-Marie Vorbe, the ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer in Ottawa Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((Rami.Ayyub@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.