News & Insights

US Markets

Canada imposes sanctions against members of Haiti's economic elite

Credit: REUTERS/NTB

September 21, 2023 — 08:09 am EDT

Written by Steve Scherer for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Canada is imposing additional sanctions against members of Haiti's economic elite in response to acts of corruption that are fueling the country's humanitarian and security crisis, Canada's foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The sanctions target businessmen Marc Antoine Acra, Carl Braun and Jean-Marie Vorbe, the ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer in Ottawa Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((Rami.Ayyub@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.