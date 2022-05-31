Canada imposes Russia-related sanctions 22 individuals, 4 entities

OTTAWA, May 31 (Reuters) - Canada said Tuesday it was imposing new sanctions on Russia and putting restrictions on 22 individuals and four entities in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The restrictions will affect individuals and entities including senior officials of Russian financial institutions and their family members, as well as key financial institutions and banks, according to an official statement.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb.24, Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 1,050 individuals and entities from and in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

