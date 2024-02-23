Canada imposes raft of new Russia-related sanctions, says Ottawa

OTTAWA, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Canada, in coordination with the United States and Britain, on Friday announced it was imposing sanctions on 10 individuals and 153 entities in a bid to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

The punitive measures target those backing the war through finance, logistics and sanctions evasion and include senior officials of private and state-owned companies registered in Russia and Cyprus, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren and Ismail Shakil)

