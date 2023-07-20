News & Insights

Canada imposes new round of sanctions against Russians over Ukraine invasion

July 20, 2023 — 10:19 am EDT

Written by David Ljunggren for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, July 20 (Reuters) - Canada is imposing sanctions against a total of 39 Russians and 25 Russian entities in the latest round of measures designed to punish Moscow for the Ukraine invasion, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Thursday.

In a statement, Joly said some of the sanctions would target leading members of the Wagner Group paramilitary force, which has been heavily involved in the Ukraine war as well as taking part in fighting in Africa.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

