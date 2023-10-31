News & Insights

Canada imposes new Myanmar-related sanctions in coordination with US, UK

OTTAWA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Canada, in coordination with the United States and Britain, is imposing sanctions against 39 individuals and 22 entities for supporting Myanmar's military regime, the Canadian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

The sanctions are part of a broader strategy "to exert coordinated, sequenced and targeted pressure on the Myanmar military regime while mitigating adverse impacts on civilians," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Canada was also expanding its prohibition on the sale of aviation fuel to include a ban on the provision of shipping insurance for the transportation of aviation fuel to Myanmar, the ministry said.

