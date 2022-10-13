US Markets

Canada imposes new Iran sanctions over human rights

Contributor
Doina Chiacu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

Canada imposed new sanctions on Iran on Thursday in response to the government's human rights abuses and destabilizing actions, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Canada imposed new sanctions on Iran on Thursday in response to the government's human rights abuses and destabilizing actions, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The new sanctions list includes three entities and 17 people including longtime Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif, the ministry said.

"The actions of the Iranian regime speak for themselves – the world has watched for years as ithas pursued its agenda of violence, fear and propaganda," said Foreign Minister Melanie Joly.

"Canada will continue to defend human rights and we will continue to stand in solidarity with the Iranian people, including women and youth, who are courageously demanding a future where their human rights will be fully respected."

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Caitlin Webber)

((doina.chiacu@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322; caitlin.webber@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular