Canada imposes new Iran sanctions over drones for Russia, human rights

Credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE

November 16, 2022 — 10:00 am EST

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Canada has imposed fresh sanctions on Iran, targeting individuals involved in alleged human rights abuses and companies it accused of supplying Russia with drones for use in Ukraine, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

It is the fifth package of sanctions Canada has implemented against Iran this year and targets six individuals and two entities, the foreign ministry said.

