Canada imposes more sanctions on Myanmar over 2021 military coup

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Canada on Tuesday imposed further sanctions on Myanmar two years after a military coup deposed the Asian nation's democratically elected government, targeting six individuals and prohibiting the export, sale, supply or shipment of aviation fuel.

"Canada’s measures are in direct response to worsening armed conflict, in particular the increased use of aerial attacks against civilians, in contravention of international humanitarian law," Canada's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer in Ottawa; writing by Katharine Jackson and Susan Heavey; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

