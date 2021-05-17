US Markets

Canada imposes additional sanctions on Myanmar armed forces - statement

Steve Scherer Reuters
Canada said it acted in coordination with the United States and Britain on Monday in imposing additional sanctions https://www.canada.ca/en/global-affairs/news/2021/05/additional-myanmar-sanctions.html on individuals and entities tied to the Myanmar armed forces, while calling again for a restoration of democracy, a statement from the foreign ministry said.

"Canada stands with the people of Myanmar as they continue to fight to restore democracy and freedom in their country and we will not hesitate to take further action," Canada's Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said in a statement.

