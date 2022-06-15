Canada housing starts up 8% in May from April - CMHC

OTTAWA, June 15 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts rose 8% in May compared with the previous month, beating analyst expectations, on a 13% jump in multi-unit urban starts, data from the national housing agency showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts was 287,257 units in May, above analyst predictions of 252,600 and a revised 265,700 units in April, Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation data showed.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((julie.gordon@thomsonreuters.com; 343-961-4020;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.