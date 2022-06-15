Banking

Canada housing starts up 8% in May from April - CMHC

Contributor
Julie Gordon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Canadian housing starts rose 8% in May compared with the previous month, beating analyst expectations, on a 13% jump in multi-unit urban starts, data from the national housing agency showed on Tuesday.

OTTAWA, June 15 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts rose 8% in May compared with the previous month, beating analyst expectations, on a 13% jump in multi-unit urban starts, data from the national housing agency showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts was 287,257 units in May, above analyst predictions of 252,600 and a revised 265,700 units in April, Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation data showed.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((julie.gordon@thomsonreuters.com; 343-961-4020;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Banking Videos

How TrustCo Is Committed to the Communities It Serves and the Future of Brick-and-Mortar Banking

Jun 06, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular