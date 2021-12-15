Canada housing starts surge 26% in November

OTTAWA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts rose 26% in November compared with the previous month as surge in multiple urban starts easily outweighed a small decline in single-detached urban starts, data from the national housing agency showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts rose to 301,279 units in November, beating analyst expectations of 234,300 starts and up from a revised 238,366 units in October, Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation data showed.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

