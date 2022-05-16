Banking

Canada housing starts rose 8% in April - CMHC

Julie Gordon Reuters
OTTAWA, May 16 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts rose 8% in April compared with the previous month, beating analyst expectations, on a jump in multi-unit urban starts, data from the national housing agency showed on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts was 267,330 units in April, above analyst predictions of 246,000 and a revised 248,389 units in March, Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation data showed.

