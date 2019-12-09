Canada housing starts rise slightly in November - CMHC

OTTAWA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts rose 0.3% in November compared with the previous month led by groundbreaking on multiple unit urban homes, data from the national housing agency showed on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts gained to 201,318 units from a revised 200,674 units in October, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said. Economists had expected starts to be 205,000.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Edmund Blair)

