US Markets

Canada housing starts rise 8% in February

Contributor
Julie Gordon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canadian housing starts rose 8% in February compared with the previous month on gains in both multiple urban starts and single detached urban starts, data from the national housing agency showed on Tuesday.

OTTAWA, March 15 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts rose 8% in February compared with the previous month on gains in both multiple urban starts and single detached urban starts, data from the national housing agency showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts rose to 247,256 units in February, beating analyst expectations of 238,000 and up from a revised 229,185 units in January, Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation data showed.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((julie.gordon@thomsonreuters.com; 343-961-4020;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular