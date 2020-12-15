Canada housing starts jump in November on multiple units - CMHC

Banking

Canadian housing starts rose 14.4% in November compared with the previous month, beating analyst expectations, on a surge in multiple urban unit starts, data from the national housing agency showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts rose to 246,033 units from a revised 215,134 units in October, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said. Economists had expected starts to edge up slightly to 215,000.

Multiple urban starts were up 22.5%, while single-detached urban starts fell 3.8%.

