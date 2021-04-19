Canada housing starts jump 21.6% on month in March - CMHC

Banking

Canadian housing starts rose 21.6% in March compared with the previous month on a surge in multiple urban starts, data from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation showed on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts rose to 335,200 units from a revised 275,567 units in February, Canada's national housing agency said. Analysts had expected 250,000 unit starts in March.

