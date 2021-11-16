Canada housing starts fall 5.3% in October - CMHC

Banking

Canadian housing starts fell 5.3% in October compared with the previous month as a decrease in multiple urban groundbreakings outweighed a slight increase in single-detached urban starts, data from the national housing agency showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts declined to 236,554 units from a revised 249,922 units in September, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said. Economists had expected 255,000 starts.

