Canada housing starts fall 3% in January - CMHC

Julie Gordon Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Canadian housing starts fell 3% in January compared with the previous month as a decline in multiple urban outweighed a gain in single-detached urban starts, data from the national housing agency showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts dropped to 230,754 units in January, below analyst expectations of 245,000 and down from a revised 238,405 units in December, Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation data showed.

