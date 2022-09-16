US Markets

Canada housing starts fall 3% in August as multi-units decline

Contributor
Julie Gordon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Canadian housing starts fell 3% in August compared with the previous month as a decline in multi-unit urban starts offset a slight increase in single-detached, data from the national housing agency showed on Friday.

OTTAWA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts fell 3% in August compared with the previous month as a decline in multi-unit urban starts offset a slight increase in single-detached, data from the national housing agency showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts was 267,443 units in August, down from a revised 275,158 units in July, Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) data showed. Analysts had forecast starts would dip to 265,000.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((julie.gordon@thomsonreuters.com; 343-961-4020;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular