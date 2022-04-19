Banking

Canada housing starts fall 2% in March

Contributor
Julie Gordon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Roussakis

OTTAWA, April 19 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts fell 2% in March compared with the previous month as a decline in multiple urban starts outweighed a gain in single detached urban starts, data from the national housing agency showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts fell to 246,243 units in March, below analyst expectations of 250,000 and down from a revised 250,246 units in February, Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation data showed.

