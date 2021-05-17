Canada housing starts fall 19.8% on month in April - CMHC

OTTAWA, May 17 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts fell 19.8% in April compared with the previous month on a sharp decline in multiple urban starts, data from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation showed on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts fell to 268,631 units from a revised 334,759 units in March, Canada's national housing agency said. Analysts had expected 280,000 unit starts in April.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa Editing by Gareth Jones)

