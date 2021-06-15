Canada home sales, prices continue to drop on month in May

OTTAWA, June 15 (Reuters) - Canadian home sales fell 7.4% in May from April, with the average selling price also inching down on the month, data from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Tuesday.

The national average selling price was C$696,000 ($571,429) in May, down 1.1% from April but up 38.4% from a year earlier, the industry group said. Home prices fell in April and May of last year amid first wave COVID-19 shutdowns.

Actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, rose 103.6% from a year earlier, while CREA's Home Price Index was up 24.4% on the year and up 1% from April.

($1 = 1.2180 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa)

((julie.gordon@thomsonreuters.com; 343-961-4020;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.