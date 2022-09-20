US Markets

Canada home prices post record monthly decline in August -Teranet

Contributor
Julie Gordon Reuters
Published
office
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

Canadian home prices fell sharply in August from July, while year-over-year price gains slowed further, as fast-rising interest rates continued to chill housing markets across the country, index data showed on Tuesday.

OTTAWA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Canadian home prices fell sharply in August from July, while year-over-year price gains slowed further, as fast-rising interest rates continued to chill housing markets across the country, index data showed on Tuesday.

The Teranet–National Bank National Composite House Price Index, which tracks repeat sales of single-family homes in major Canadian markets, showed prices fell a record 2.4% in August from July, led by sharp declines in Hamilton, Ontario and Halifax, Nova Scotia.

The index is now 4.1% below the May peak, with Hamilton down 10.5%, Halifax down 8.7% and Toronto down 8.3%. Calgary and Edmonton, Alberta, by contrast, both hit new peaks in August.

And the index is still higher than a year ago, up 8.9% since August 2021, with annual price gains slowing from 14.2% in July and 18.3% in May. The Teranet index tracks closings, so it typically lags realtor sales data by three to five months.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by David Gregorio)

((julie.gordon@thomsonreuters.com; 343-961-4020;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular