US Markets

Canada home price tumble in September shattering record -Teranet

Contributor
Julie Gordon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

Canadian home prices tumbled in September from August, posting the largest monthly decline since the index was launched in 1999, while year-over-year price gains continued to slow, Teranet–National Bank National Composite House Price data showed on Thursday.

OTTAWA, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Canadian home prices tumbled in September from August, posting the largest monthly decline since the index was launched in 1999, while year-over-year price gains continued to slow, Teranet–National Bank National Composite House Price data showed on Thursday.

The index, which tracks repeat sales of single-family homes in major Canadian markets, showed prices dropped a record 3.1% in September from August, led by sharp declines in Toronto and Hamilton, Ontario.

The major market index is now 7.0% below the May peak, with Hamilton down 13.5% and Toronto down 11.1%. Calgary and Edmonton, Alberta, by contrast, both hit fresh index highs in August.

Prices are still higher than a year ago, up 6.0% from September 2021, but gains are slowing. The Teranet index tracks closings, so it typically lags realtor sales data by three to five months.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((julie.gordon@thomsonreuters.com; 343-961-4020;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular