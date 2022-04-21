Canada home price, sales growth to ease from highs but stay elevated - CMHC

April 21 (Reuters) - Canadian home price and sales growth will moderate in the coming years from recent highs but stay elevated in 2022 as higher employment and immigration drive demand, the national housing agency said on Thursday.

Rental affordability is expected to decline due to increasing demand and low stocks of rental housing, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation also said in its 2022-2024 market outlook.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher in Washington)

