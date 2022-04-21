US Markets

Canada home price, sales growth to ease from highs but stay elevated - CMHC

Contributor
Chris Gallagher Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Roussakis

Canadian home price and sales growth will moderate in the coming years from recent highs but stay elevated in 2022 as higher employment and immigration drive demand, the national housing agency said on Thursday.

April 21 (Reuters) - Canadian home price and sales growth will moderate in the coming years from recent highs but stay elevated in 2022 as higher employment and immigration drive demand, the national housing agency said on Thursday.

Rental affordability is expected to decline due to increasing demand and low stocks of rental housing, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation also said in its 2022-2024 market outlook.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher in Washington)

((chris.gallagher@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular