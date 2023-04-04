US Markets
Canada, Heidelberg to sign deal on work carbon-capture cement project -sources

April 04, 2023 — 03:42 pm EDT

Written by Rod Nickel, Manitoba, Steve Scherer, Nia Williams for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, April 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian government will on Wednesday sign a memorandum of understanding with Germany's Heidelberg Materials HEIG.DE to help develop a facility to capture carbon emissions from cement production, two sources with knowledge of the plan said.

Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne will announce the partnership in Edmonton, Alberta, where Heidelberg and pipeline company Enbridge Inc ENB.TO are developing a plan to capture and sequester the Lehigh cement plant's carbon emissions.

Heidelberg could not be immediately reached for comment. The minister's office declined to comment. Sources declined to be identified as the information was not public.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Steve Scherer in Ottawa and Nia Williams in British Columbia; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((rod.nickel@tr.com; Twitter: @RodNickel_Rtrs;))

