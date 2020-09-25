US Markets
Canada has signed deal for AstraZeneca vaccine candidate - PM

Canada has signed a deal with Cambridge-based AstraZeneca PLC to buy up to 20 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

OTTAWA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Canada has signed a deal with Cambridge-based AstraZeneca PLC AZN.L to buy up to 20 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

Trudeau also told a news conference that Ottawa would invest C$440 million ($328 million) in the COVID-19 vaccine Global Access Facility, a global procurement mechanism designed to help deliver fair, equitable and timely access to vaccines.

Canada has already struck agreements for a total of around 300 million doses of vaccine candidates from Pfizer Inc PFE.N, Novavax Inc NVAX.O, Sanofi SASY.PA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc GSK.L, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N.

The AstraZeneca medication is among the leading candidates in the global race for a vaccine, now in late-stage trials in Britain, South Africa and elsewhere.

Trials were halted in early September after one participant developed a serious illness. The U.S. trial remains paused, but others have resumed.

    Most Popular