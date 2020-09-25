Canada has signed deal for AstraZeneca vaccine candidate - PM

OTTAWA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Canada has signed a deal with Cambridge-based AstraZeneca AZN.L to buy up to 20 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Friday.

The medication is among the leading candidates in the global race for a vaccine, now in late-stage trials in Britain, South Africa and elsewhere.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren)

