Canada has proposed aligning electric vehicle tax policy with U.S. to settle dispute -PM

OTTAWA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Canada has proposed aligning its electric vehicle tax policy with that of the United States to settle a dispute over proposed U.S. credits for American-made vehicles, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Monday.

Canada dramatically hardened its tone with Washington on Friday, threatening to slap tariffs on a range of American goods unless the matter was resolved. Ottawa says the credits would badly damage its auto industry.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa Editing by Matthew Lewis)

