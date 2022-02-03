Canada has no plans to use troops to deal with Ottawa protest - PM Trudeau

OTTAWA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian government has no plans to send in troops to deal with a protest by truckers that has brought traffic in central Ottawa to a halt, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.

"This is not something we're looking at right now. There is no question of sending in the army at this time," he told reporters. Ottawa's police chief said on Wednesday that using the military might be an option to deal with a protest that started last Friday.

