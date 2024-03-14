Canada has cut its embassy staff in Haiti, says foreign minister

News & Insights

March 14, 2024 — 11:34 am EDT

Written by Ismail Shakil and David Ljunggren for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, March 14 (Reuters) - Canada has reduced its embassy staff in Haiti and only essential employees now remain at the mission, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Thursday in a post on the X social media network.

"This will allow us to maintain our presence in Haiti to support Canadians during this volatile situation, given limited availability of supplies," she said.

