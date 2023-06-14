Canada halting all government-led activity with China-led AIIB

OTTAWA, June 14 (Reuters) - Canada is immediately halting all government-led activity with the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters on Wednesday.

Freeland said Ottawa was launching a review of the allegations made by a Canadian official who resigned earlier in the day as the bank's communications director. The official said the bank was dominated by the Chinese Communist Party.

