Canada halting all government-led activity with China-led AIIB

Credit: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

June 14, 2023 — 01:03 pm EDT

OTTAWA, June 14 (Reuters) - Canada is immediately halting all government-led activity with the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters on Wednesday.

Freeland said Ottawa was launching a review of the allegations made by a Canadian official who resigned earlier in the day as the bank's communications director. The official said the bank was dominated by the Chinese Communist Party.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

