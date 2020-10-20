Canada gov't working on possible aid for the travel sector - finance minister

OTTAWA, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian government is very aware of the challenges facing the travel sector during the coronavirus pandemic and is working on possible aid, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Tuesday.

Freeland told a news conference she had spoken to the heads of Canada's major airlines last week but did not give details. Carriers and travel industry executives have repeatedly urged Ottawa for assistance as passenger numbers slump.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.