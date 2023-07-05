News & Insights

Canada govt sees possible resolution with Google, Meta on news law

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

July 05, 2023 — 12:10 pm EDT

Written by Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, July 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian government sees a path forward in resolving a dispute with Google and Meta Platforms META.O over a new law on paying online news publishers that has led to the internet companies deciding to end news access on their platforms in Canada, Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez said on Wednesday.

The government however will suspend all advertising on Facebook and Instagram meanwhile, Rodriguez said. "We cannot continue paying advertising dollars to Meta while they refuse to pay their fair share to Canadian news organizations."

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa)

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
Stocks mentioned

