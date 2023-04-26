News & Insights

US Markets

Canada govt says striking workers' demands are 'unaffordable'

Credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE

April 26, 2023 — 12:29 pm EDT

Written by Ismail Shakil and Steve Scherer for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, April 26 (Reuters) - The union representing some 155,000 striking Canadian public workers continues to put "unaffordable" demands and the federal government will not sign wage agreements that the country cannot afford, the Treasury Board of Canada said in statement on Wednesday.

"We will not sign agreements that the country cannot afford, nor ones that severely impact our ability to deliver services to Canadians," the Treasury Board, which oversees public administration, said.

The strike by about 155,000 federal government workers, represented by the Public Service Alliance of Canada, entered an eighth day on Wednesday, affecting a wide range of public services from tax returns to passport renewals.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Steve Scherer in Ottawa)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.