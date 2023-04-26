Canada govt says striking workers' demands are 'unaffordable'

OTTAWA, April 26 (Reuters) - The union representing some 155,000 striking Canadian public workers continues to put "unaffordable" demands and the federal government will not sign wage agreements that the country cannot afford, the Treasury Board of Canada said in statement on Wednesday.

"We will not sign agreements that the country cannot afford, nor ones that severely impact our ability to deliver services to Canadians," the Treasury Board, which oversees public administration, said.

The strike by about 155,000 federal government workers, represented by the Public Service Alliance of Canada, entered an eighth day on Wednesday, affecting a wide range of public services from tax returns to passport renewals.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Steve Scherer in Ottawa)

