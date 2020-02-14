US Markets

Canada gov't says it is deeply concerned about protests blocking railways

David Ljunggren Reuters
The Canadian government is deeply concerned about protests by aboriginal activists that are blocking some railway lines, Transport Minister Marc Garneau told reporters on Friday.

Canadian National Railway Co CNR.TO, the country's biggest railroad operator, is shutting operations in Eastern Canada as the protests continue.

