Canada gov't says it is deeply concerned about protests blocking railways

OTTAWA, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian government is deeply concerned about protests by aboriginal activists that are blocking some railway lines, Transport Minister Marc Garneau told reporters on Friday.

Canadian National Railway Co CNR.TO, the country's biggest railroad operator, is shutting operations in Eastern Canada as the protests continue.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren)

