Canada govt calls strike demands 'unaffordable,' union supports Trudeau intervention

OTTAWA, April 26 (Reuters) - The union representing some 155,000 striking Canadian public workers continues to make "unaffordable" demands and the federal government will not sign wage agreements that the country cannot afford, the Treasury Board of Canada said in statement on Wednesday.

"We will not sign agreements that the country cannot afford, nor ones that severely impact our ability to deliver services to Canadians," the Treasury Board, which oversees public administration, said.

The strike by about 155,000 federal government workers, represented by the Public Service Alliance of Canada, entered an eighth day on Wednesday, affecting a wide range of public services from tax returns to passport renewals.

Meanwhile, union President Chris Aylward called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to get involved in negotiations and give his Treasury Board a new mandate.

"He can either get involved personally and help settle this dispute or he can turn his back on the workers who are striking," Aylward told reporters on Parliament Hill.

"We'll be out here for as long as it takes," he added, as workers around him cheered.

