Canada govt appoints three new directors to the Bank Of Canada's board

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Wattie

January 12, 2023 — 10:57 am EST

Written by Ismail Shakil and Steve Scherer for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Canada's finance ministry said on Thursday it was appointing three new directors to the Bank of Canada's board, which selects the central bank's governor and provides general oversight of the management and administration of the institution

The new appointees - David Dominy, Ernie Daniels, and Shelley Williams - bring years of experience in "accounting, capital markets, and financial management from across industries and sectors," the finance ministry said in the statement.

