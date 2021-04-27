Public Companies

Canada government unveils back-to-work legislation to end strike at port of Montreal

David Ljunggren Reuters
The Canadian government on Tuesday formally unveiled back-to-work legislation to end a strike at the port of Montreal, saying it was disappointed talks between unions and employers had broken down.

"Regrettably, the government must now pursue its least desired course of action," Labour Minister Filomena Tassi said in a statement.

The minority Liberal government, which said on Sunday it would move to end the strike, will need the backing of at least one opposition party to pass the measure.

