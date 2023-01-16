US Markets

Canada government approves lithium mine project in Quebec

January 16, 2023 — 11:02 am EST

OTTAWA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian government said on Monday it approved a lithium mining project in Quebec that would add to Canada's production of the critical mineral used in clean technology like electric vehicle batteries and solar panels.

The James Bay Lithium Mine Project would also create hundreds of local jobs and local economic growth, the Canadian government said in a statement.

