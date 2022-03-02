Commodities
GOOS

Canada Goose suspends sales in Russia after Ukraine invasion

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

Luxury retailer Canada Goose Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it would suspend all wholesale and e-commerce sales to Russia, becoming the latest company to respond to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

March 2 (Reuters) - Luxury retailer Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS.TO said on Wednesday it would suspend all wholesale and e-commerce sales to Russia, becoming the latest company to respond to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The decision was made in light of the challenging operating environment and evolving sanctions against Russia, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni )

((Aishwarya.Venugopal@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2830;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOS

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular