Canada Goose suspends sales in Russia after Ukraine invasion

March 2 (Reuters) - Luxury retailer Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS.TO said on Wednesday it would suspend all wholesale and e-commerce sales to Russia, becoming the latest company to respond to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The decision was made in light of the challenging operating environment and evolving sanctions against Russia, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni )

