Canada Goose Soars 30%—Is This Rally Built to Last?

Canada Goose's (NYSE: GOOS) stock price surged by 30% following its FQ4 report, highlighting both its brand loyalty and high short interest. The short interest is a primary factor in the stock's sudden price spike. Although down from the peaks set in 2022, it was still remarkably high at the start of May, running above 20%.

The short interest likely fell following the Q4 release.

The question is whether the short sellers will reposition at higher levels or exit the market, and the odds are high that they will reposition. Although the company outperformed in Q4, its revenue growth and profitability results tend to be spotty over time, tracking in alignment with cold weather, and the odds are high that upcoming reports will be less rosy.

Canada Goose: Consumers Flock to Stores While Wholesalers Reduce Inventory

Canada Goose’s Q4 results highlight an interesting dynamic in its end retail market. Its revenue grew by 7.4% year-over-year on a 15.7% increase in direct-to-consumer sales offset by a 23.2% decline in wholesale sales. The dynamic is interesting because consumers who are unable to find Canada Goose at third-party retailers are flocking to the company’s DTC locations and digital channels.

DTC sales grew by 11.6% on an FX-neutral basis, driven by a 6.8% increase in comparable sales and a higher store count that provides some leverage for upcoming quarters. The question is whether DTC sales strength will be sustained or if warm weather will keep consumers of cold-weather gear at bay.

Profitability is another catalyst for short-covering. The company widened its gross margin on mix and inventory control while controlling its SG&A. The net result is a 620 basis point improvement in gross margin, operating income more than doubled, and the net grew by more than 400%.

However, future profitability is questionable due to tariff impacts on sales and margins. The company declined to offer guidance but remains optimistic that its efforts to improve customer engagement, attract new customers, and introduce new product lines will sustain its momentum.

Analysts and Institutions Will Tip the Balance for GOOS Stock

Analysts and institutions will decide whether Canada Goose stock will extend its rebound into a reversal or if this is a dead cat bounce. As it is, the institutions provide a solid support base, owning about 85% of the stock, but their activity is tepid.

The net of buying and selling over the preceding 12 months equals only about 10% of the market cap, and with shares at long-term lows, it has a weak influence on price action.

Likewise, the analysts have left this stock for dead. Their coverage has dwindled along with the rating and price target, a consensus of Reduce and a $9.50 price target, with most 2025 revisions leading to much lower levels. A few price target increases or upgrades would go a long way toward invigorating the market, but are unlikely given the macroeconomic headwinds and lack of guidance.

The likely scenario is that analysts will continue to pan this stock in favor of retailers with better cash flow and capital returns.

Canada Goose Flies High But May Have Already Topped Out

The surge in GOOS price is substantial and compounded by a significant volume spike, confirming a bottom in the sell-off and a price reversal, but may have already topped out.

The 30% spike aligned the price action with prior resistance points, and resistance to higher prices is still evident. If the market can not get above $11.80 soon, a sustained rebound is unlikely and, even then, upside is limited.

This stock has been in a sustained downtrend for years and has numerous technical hurdles ahead of it. Canada Goose may not be a dead duck, but its share price will have difficulty extending the rally and holding the gains.

