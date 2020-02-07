Canada Goose slashes 2020 forecasts on coronavirus hit

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS.TO, GOOS.N slashed its revenue and profit growth forecasts for fiscal 2020, citing a hit from the recent outbreak of the coronavirus in China.

It projected full-year adjusted profit growth to be in a range of 2.2% decline to 0.7% rise from a year earlier, compared with a prior forecast of at least 25% growth.

The company expects revenue to grow between 13.8% and 15%, compared with its prior forecast of at least 20% growth.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

