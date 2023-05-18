Canada Goose sees annual sales above estimates on China rebound

Adds background in paragraph 3, 5, details on results in paragraph 4, share move

May 18 (Reuters) - Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS.TO, GOOS.N forecast annual sales above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, betting that a sharp rebound in key luxury market China would help the luxury winterwear maker ride out a slowdown in U.S. demand.

U.S.-listed shares of the company jumped about 6% in premarket trading.

A reversal in China's strict COVID-19 policy has brought consumers back to stores, encouraging wealthy shoppers to snap up everything from Coach TPR.N handbags to Cartier jewelry and Birkin bags, with several companies banking on the country to boost sales this year.

Revenue from Canada Goose's Asia Pacific segment jumped 65.4% to C$114.1 million in the quarter ended April 2, compared with a 5.2% drop in the previous quarter.

That has buttressed sales at a time when luxury shoppers in the United States have paused a post-pandemic splurge on high-end goods, with companies including LVMH LVMH.PA and Gucci-owner Kering PRTP.PA reporting sagging sales in the market.

Toronto, Ontario-based Canada Goose said it expects fiscal 2024 revenue between C$1.40 billion ($1.05 billion) and C$1.50 billion, compared with analysts average estimate of C$1.33 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 1.3372 Canadian dollars)

