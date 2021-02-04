Canada Goose revenue beats estimates on online surge, China demand

Adds background, details from press release, share movement

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS.TO, GOOS.N beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, boosted by a surge in online sales and demand for the company's luxury parkas in China, sending its U.S.-listed shares up 14.5%.

The luxury parka maker is doubling down on the Chinese market, opening new stores and collaborating with Chinese designer Angel Chen for a new collection, to tap into the pockets of affluent consumers who cannot travel as freely as they once used to.

Global e-commerce revenue jumped 39.3% in the reported quarter, helping the company post revenue growth for the first time since the onset of the pandemic.

Toronto, Ontario-based Canada Goose also said net income fell to C$107.0 million, or 96 Canadian cents per share, from C$118 million, or C$1.07 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to C$474.0 million ($369.97 million) from C$452.1 million a year earlier, beating the average analyst estimate of C$415.27 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 1.2812 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Aditi Sebastian; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

