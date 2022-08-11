Canada Goose revenue beats estimates on firm luxury apparel demand

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS.TO, GOOS.N on Thursday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue, as affluent consumers undeterred by decades-high inflation boosted sales of its luxury parkas and jackets.

The company's revenue rose to C$69.9 million ($54.75 million) in the first quarter ended July 3, from C$56.3 million, a year earlier. Analysts had expected revenue of C$62.6 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 1.2768 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

