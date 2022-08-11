Commodities
GOOS

Canada Goose revenue beats estimates on firm luxury apparel demand

Contributor
Ananya Mariam Rajesh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Canada Goose Holdings Inc on Thursday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue, as affluent consumers undeterred by decades-high inflation boosted sales of its luxury parkas and jackets.

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS.TO, GOOS.N on Thursday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue, as affluent consumers undeterred by decades-high inflation boosted sales of its luxury parkas and jackets.

The company's revenue rose to C$69.9 million ($54.75 million) in the first quarter ended July 3, from C$56.3 million, a year earlier. Analysts had expected revenue of C$62.6 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 1.2768 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((AnanyaMariam.Rajesh@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/AnanyaMariam))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOS

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular