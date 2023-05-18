Canada Goose Q4 Earnings - Update

News & Insights

For the upcoming first-quarter, Canada Goose Inc. (GOOS) projects its revenue to be in line with analysts' estimates. For the quarter, the Canadian firm anticipates revenue of C$70 million - C$80 million. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the firm to post revenue of C$76.09 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fiscal 2024, Canada Goose expects earnings in line with estimates, and revenue above view. The company sees adjusted income per share of C$1.20 - C$1.48, on revenue of C$1.400 billion - C$1.500 billion for the year.. Analysts, on average, expect the firm to post income per share of C$1.46, on revenue of C$1.33 billion.

Below are the fourth-quarter earnings highlights for Canada Goose.

Earnings: -C$3.1 million in Q4 vs. -C$9.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: -C$0.03 in Q4 vs. -C$0.09 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Canada Goose Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$14.7 million or C$0.14 per share for the period.

Analysts projected C$0.11 per share Revenue: C$293.2 million in Q4 vs. C$223.1 million in the same period last year.

