Canada Goose price target lowered to $11 from $12 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih lowered the firm’s price target on Canada Goose (GOOS) to $11 from $12 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares post the fiscal Q2 report. The firm says that after lowering the full-year guide in a tough macro backdrop, it expects “choppiness within” the company’s second half of fiscal 2025. Canada Goose would need to materially accelerate comps in the back half to hit its outlook, following two quarters of negative comps and declines in traffic and conversion, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

